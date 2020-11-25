Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod Tackles Thanksgiving for Local Communities

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2020 --Philadelphia Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika, along with Chickie's and Pete's owner, Pete Ciarrocchi and his wife Lisa, will deliver Thanksgiving baskets to local community groups and families in need through the Change Our Future and Ciarrocchi Family Foundations.



This giveback is a part of a larger initiative through Change Our Future Foundation's Everybody Eats Every Month, which distributes 40,000 pounds of fresh food and produce to families while providing vital resources and programs to those impacted hard by COVID-19.



"I believe it's important to be there for one another during these tough times," said Rodney McLeod.



"The true heroes are the individuals who have and continue to work tirelessly as frontline healthcare workers, teachers, and the activists who help ensure equality for all, including in the area of food insecurity."



In addition to donating Thanksgiving baskets to the cause with McLeod, Pete Ciarrocchi and Chickie's and Pete's will donate a portion of the proceeds to Change Our Future from the sales of their famous holiday Gobble Gobble Burger, a stuffed turkey burger with cranberry chutney, stuffing, gravy, casserole onions, and herb mayo, which is on the menu now at participating Chickie's and Pete's locations.



The locations and times for the drive-thru food deliveries are:



- Mastery Charter School – Harrity Elementary located 5601 Christian St at 2pm

- Dobbins CTE High School located 2150 W Lehigh Ave at 3:30pm



Change Our Future partners with local community groups, leaders and youth to enhance the lives of others, the programs offered underscore the Foundation's commitment to building strong families and communities throughout the Philadelphia region. For media inquiries, please contact: Antone Barnes at (240) 687-3740.



About CHANGE OUR FUTURE

Change Our Future seeks to empower people through education, advocacy, and awareness in the areas of youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community enrichment. Our passion is to collaboratively eliminate barriers seen in healthcare, education, and civic engagement by advancing programs, opportunities and resources that give youth, families, and communities a path toward a healthy and hopeful future. Learn more at www.changeourfuture.org



About CHICKIE'S & PETE'S

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area crab house and sports bar with 16 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the country.



