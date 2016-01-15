Ear-On: The Kickstarter Campaign Shaking Up Mobile Technology

Leeds, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Mobile devices frequently ride the wave of cutting edge science and technology, but one ingenious inventor and tech developer is preparing to take things one step further.



Meet Baheer Ullah from Leeds, UK; the CEO and founder of Ear-On earbuds. He – along with his smart product – is about to disrupt the way we use, approach, and even the way we think about, mobile technology.



More than a simple audio ear bud or BlueTooth headset, Ear-On boasts a myriad of incredible features including location sharing and navigation tools, voice and gesture recognition capabilities, wireless charging, language interpretation and translation, and full compatibility with a range of smartphone devices. The ear buds are also capable of producing studio-quality playback, sufficient to impress event the most discerning of audiophiles.



Via a campaign on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, Baheer is raising awareness and acquiring the capital required to bring this exciting project to the market. Baheer has described how the device is robust enough to suit the most active of lifestyles, and is even able to retain full functionality when used underwater.



The Ear-On inventor and company CEO also explained how his impressive product marries supreme versatility and capability with style and aesthetics; a key crossover point in the world of modern technology.



"We know that our customers are unique, so we created many color options to reflect their style and personality," Baheer wrote on the project's Kickstarter page.



"You can choose between the 5 color options to find the one that better suits your lifestyle and personal taste."



Baheer stressed that donations of all sizes are welcomed, and that each donation will receive a warm and sincere thank you from the Ear-On team at the very least. Early-bird donators pledging £150 or more will receive a pair of Ear-On smart ear buds when the product is launched, representing a £100 discount on the standard retail price of £250. Once the early-bird phase is completed, those donating over £170 will qualify for a free pair of Ear-On buds.



About Ear-On

Ear-On looks set to make a major splash on its release, and represents the latest, future-centric development in what is proving to be a consistently exciting field.



To be a part of this revolution, and to help bring Baheer's innovative piece of technology to the marketplace, visit the Kickstarter campaign page by clicking here.