Carlisle, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2013 --Earley & Associates, an information strategy and services firm,today kicked off a four part free webinar series on Enterprise Information Architecture. Over the course of the series, speakers will address how companies produce customer and operational value through pragmatic uses of information architecture.



According to Gary Kahn, Vice President of Marketing for Earley & Associates, “Our survey indicated that 55% of enterprises are just beginning to realize that an information architecture is a necessary enterprise asset. People are thirsty for information and guidance in order to improve customer engagement, optimize processes, and improve overall productivity.”



In the series keynote, Seth Earley, CEO of Earley & Associates, kicked off by saying, “Enterprise taxonomies are essential to doing business in today's rapidly changing, content-rich environments. “



Seth emphasized that Information Architecture is not only critical to search and knowledge management, but it is key to successful business intelligence. He stated, “Information architecture provides organization-wide frameworks for big data and customer analytics, enabling integration of content from multiple sources.“



Guest speaker, Philip Wisniewski, EVP, Client Development of Kanban Solutions, illustrated the impact information architecture can have on customer engagement. He discussed how Nikon achieved results by using information architecture to integrate multiple marketing applications.



Upcoming sessions address:



- How to maximize the business value of Information architecture through right-sizing

- How to reduce the risk of SharePoint deployments through a business-centric information architecture

- The role of information architecture in creating more powerful business intelligence through unified information access (UIA)

- How to ensure successful value-producing enterprise-wide taxonomies



Registrations are still open for the remaining three sessions (June 12, June 19, and June 26) at the Earley & Associates website. A recording of the first session is available for any time viewing.



About Earley & Associates

Earley & Associates provides bottom-line value through content management and search solutions that make information more findable, usable, valuable and contextually relevant. Earley & Associate consultants serve the Global 2000 as well as major government and non-profit organizations.