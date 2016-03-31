Earl's Business Launches Website Offering Quality Sports and Fitness Equipment

Dent, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Earl Mickelson is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.EMSportsNMore.com. The website will offer a broad selection of sports related products including fitness equipment, outdoor gear, athletic wear, sports nutrition products, fan gear, and sports electronics. Mickelson was inspired to start his website by his own interest in sports. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing sports. Since then, he has rooted on his sports teams, the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. He started his website as a place where customers could come to find great sports equipment and fan gear that they could use to support their own love of sports.



There are many excellent sports and fitness products featured within the merchandise of EMSportsNMore.com. The website offers products including running waist packs, Omron fat loss monitor, strength training products, Adidas sport performance clothing, Garmin heart rate monitors, GU energy gel, and much more. In the future, Mickelson plans to reexamine his products to make sure that he is offering items that truly interest customers. By continuing to reevaluate and change the products on his website, he hopes to customize the site to offer the products that customers are most interested in.



Providing an organized website that is designed with attractive images is very important to Mickelson. The website was designed with a bright background and great pictures of the outdoors and the sports gear so that customers are able to feel right at home in his website. Customers can easily find products within EMSportsNMore.com, because the website is divided into different categories that can help them to find the items that best relate to their own interests.



In addition to the main website, Mickelson is also launching a blog located at http://www.EarlsSportsBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to sports and fitness equipment. Mickelson will be writing about the different products offered on his website, features of these products, and how these can be used. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers choose the best products.



