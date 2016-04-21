Early Bird Registration Now Open for the Explore the Extraordinary Conference

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Best-selling Authors Speak at Near-Death Event in Orlando, Florida, featuring NY Times bestselling author Anita Moorjani and many others! "Paths to Healing & Wholeness," Embassy Suites Orlando, FL – Lake Buena Vista South, 407-597-4000. This conference is open to the public in Orlando, Florida – July 28–31, 2016.



Registration is now open with special early bird discount rates for the EXPLORE THE EXTRAORDINARY conference. Register before May 3rd to take advantage of this special rate. The public is invited to attend and learn about Paths to Healing and Wholeness. The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) will host this conference.



This conference will be held in two sessions. The first session on Thursday Jun 28, will focus on issues of Health, Education, Research and Science (HERS) about near-death studies. Fourteen speakers from a variety of academic and professional medical fields will reveal the incidents of life events and study which expose the reality of man's spiritual essence. There will also be a review of clinical practices which have been therapeutic in helping people who have had spiritually transforming events and/or have experienced the after effects associated with near-death experiences. The keynote speaker for Thursday will be Laurin Bellg, MD, a Critical Care Physician. Dr. Bellg is a seasoned doctor taking on the head-scratching phenomenon of near-death experiences.



The second part of the program is known as the General Session, held Friday through Sunday July 29-31, 2016. Over thirty-five (35) speakers will present information on a wide range of extraordinary events. Topics will include personal accounts of near-death experiences, shared-death experiences, after-death communications, and other messages giving us the guidance of hope in our daily lives. Keynote and other special guest speakers include best-selling authors Anita Moorjani, Suzanne Giesemann, Maggie Callanan, RN and Jeff C. Olsen who is returning to share more of his ongoing experiences with the other side. There will be workshops offered for extended discussions and dialogue in various fields of interest.



The public is invited to meet these authors and others who have had near-death experiences and/or have much to share about healing and wholeness. In an effort to foster awareness, IANDS is offering a 60% discount on registration for any student.



The program will include several international speakers exemplifying the world-wide outreach of awareness of these phenomena. For the first time, an introductory course on what an NDE is and the history and purpose of IANDS will be presented in Spanish. This workshop will be free of charge but IANDS encourages registration for the presentation. Join us for this premier presentation on Friday July 29, 4:45 - 6:45 p.m.



Conference details:

- Thursday, July 28: Healthcare-Education-Research-Science (HERS) Session

- Friday–Sunday, July 29–31: General Session: Presentations, workshops, healing sessions

- Hotel rooms: $129 (single and double occupancy, $10 each additional person)



For more information about this conference, the speakers, and IANDS, please go to: http://www.neardeathconference.com or http://www.iands.org



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.