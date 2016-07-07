Early Child Development Provides a Foundation for a Prosperous and Successful Life Says MagneTime

Richmond, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --The early years of childhood development are crucial to the development of the brain and mental functions. Harvard University's Center on the Developing Child has summarised its essential scientific findings on the science of early childhood development, explaining how important it is for a child to start learning from a young age and help their brain develop. To help improve a child's educational development, MagneTime has launched the colorful Building Block Set, which contains 30 magnetic building block pieces with 12 triangle and 18 square shapes in a variety of vibrant colors.



The development of the brain is an ongoing process that begins before birth and continues well into adulthood. Early experiences greatly affect the quality and capability of the brain by setting a solid foundation for all learning, health and behavior that follows. In the first few years of life, 700 new neural connections are formed every second.



Child development experts have said that in the first months after birth brain development centers around creating sensory pathways, language development, and the beginning of higher cognitive functions. The ongoing development of cognitive functions continues for many more years than the others, making it a critical focus for parents and educators of children up to the age of 12.



With the critical developmental period of three to ten years in mind, developers Tal and Daniela Yohananov designed the MagneTime Magnetic Building Block Starter Set. Initially created for their two young daughters, the innovative Building Block Starter Set revolutionizes the way children learn and play. Working with its rainbow of colorful geometric blocks improves children's cognition, motor skills, spatial abilities, and divergent thinking.



The colorful Building Block Set, currently available for $26.95 contains 30 magnetic building block pieces with 12 triangle and 18 square shapes in a variety of vibrant colors. Made from high quality, toxic-free ABS plastic, the geometric blocks are completely safe for children age three and older. They are sturdy and able to withstand hundreds of hours of energetic play.



For more information about MagneTime or to browse its products, please visit the company's website at http://www.magnetime.club/.



To order the creative developmental children's toy, please visit the Magnetic Building Block Starter Set's webpage http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CRS6P7E



About MagneTime Club Magnetic Building Block

MagneTime Club Magnetic Building Block is a toy that was designed by two parents who wanted to find a toy that would bring inspiration and allow children to play together. It allows children to use their imagination and skills and brings hours of fun.