Early Screening and Detection Emphasized to Prevent Lung Cancer

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2021 --Lung cancer takes the lives of more than 382 people every day in the United States. An estimated 235,000 new cases of lung cancer will also develop by the end of the year.



While the disease remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both men and women, there is hope. According to The American Lung Association's State of Lung Cancer annual report the survival rate has increased by 14% nationally to 23.7%.



Intermountain Healthcare physicians are emphasizing the key to surviving lung cancer is screening and early detection.



"It's important to get screened, because once symptoms occur it may already be too late," said Virginia Litle, MD, director of thoracic surgery at Intermountain Healthcare and a member of Intermountain Medical Group. "However, if caught early, there is a good chance of curing the cancer."



In Utah, just 2% of those at high risk were screened, which is significantly lower than the national rate of 6%. Utah also ranks 47th among all states when it comes to screening for lung cancer, placing it in the bottom tier.



Intermountain doctors estimate that nearly 80% of lung cancer might have gone into remission if it had been caught in the earlier stages of the disease. For people who are 55-80 years old, and have smoked for 20-30 years, or have other risk factors, yearly screenings are recommended.



If you fall into one of those categories, contact your primary care provider about receiving a low-dose CT screening.



"Using low amounts of radiation, it provides detailed images of your lungs in a matter of a minutes," said Dr. Litle. "It's a painless procedure that could save your life."



Even if you are a smoker who has quit within the last 15 years, you may still be at risk if you smoked for 20 years or more, so discuss what additional screening is recommended with your doctor.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, beside directly inhaling tobacco smoke, other risk factors include:



- Secondhand smoke

- Radon

- Air Pollution

- Family history of lung cancer

- Asbestos



Approximately 10% to 20 % of diagnosed lung cancers in the U.S. occur in people who never smoked or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.



Unfortunately, Utah has high levels of radon throughout the state, and most people don't even know when they are being exposed. Other parts of the country have similar high risk.



Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas that results from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water and gets into the air we breathe. Since it can be produced by common elements, radon gas can be a problem anywhere. Radon can get into any type of building – homes, offices, and schools. The greatest exposure is likely in the home, where we spend most of our time.



If you suspect your home might have radon, you can find testing information at radon.utah.gov, as well as certified radon contractor or mitigation providers.



One of the most important things you can do to prevent lung cancer is not to smoke. And if you do smoke or have smoked in the past, regular screenings, especially if you are over 55, are highly recommended. To prevent lung cancer, you can also take the following steps:



- Don't smoke and limit your exposure to second-hand smoke.

- Test your home for radon.

- Limit your exposure to pollutants like asbestos and air pollution.

- Eat a healthy diet.



If you have a family history of lung cancer, talk with your doctor about additional steps you might want to take to stay healthy. For more information on lung cancer call the Intermountain Cancer Answers hotline to speak with a Nurse Navigator: 833-321-3332.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.