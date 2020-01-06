Witchita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --An October 31, 2019 news report by The Wichita Eagle claims that snowfall that occurred the previous evening and through the morning of Halloween set records in terms of both accumulation and freezing temperatures. During the severe weather, the city was forced to put its Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) in place. To be sure, 43 separate incidents involving car crashes and collisions were reported over a 12 hour period.



Weather Wreaks Havoc for Drivers, Increases Car Accident Risks



An early snowfall that began at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 resulted in an accumulation of .04 inches of snow. While this may seem like a relatively minor amount, it broke a 114 year record and caused dozens of drivers to be involved in motor vehicle crashes. "Even a minor dusting of snow or wet conditions can make roads dangerously slick," says Wichita personal injury attorney Larry Wall of the Wall Huntington Law Firm. "When driving on highways and in heavy traffic, bad weather makes it harder for drivers to see or maintain control of their vehicles, increasing car accident risks."



Snow and Wet Roads Have Major Impacts on Drivers



According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), wet and wintry weather is a factor in more than 20 percent of the estimated six million car accidents that occur each year. Snow, ice, and rainy conditions reduce tire traction, make it more difficult to see, and increase the likelihood of traffic congestion.



Adjusting your own driving behavior during adverse weather is crucial to protecting the safety of you and your passengers. "Snow, ice, or rain on the roads makes it harder to respond to unexpected events or sudden changes in traffic flow," says Wall. "Reckless driving behaviors, such as speeding, going too fast for conditions, being distracted, or driving under the influence, significantly increases your risks."



When adverse weather makes the roads dangerous, it is ultimately the driver's responsibility to respond appropriately. Wall states, "Even if the weather is partly responsible for a car accident, the other driver involved can be held liable for your injuries if their own actions were in any way to blame."