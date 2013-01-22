Early Update on Most Active Stocks For: (NYSE: ZQK), (NASDAQ: HERO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2013 --Piper Jaffray downgraded Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE: ZQK), from Overweight to Neutral and maintained a $4.00 price target.



ZQK, on Jan. 3, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Andy Mooney as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Quiksilver`s co-founder Bob McKnight, who has been named Executive Chairman. Mooney will also join the Quiksilver Board of Directors. All of these changes will become effective January 11, 2013.



Quiksilver, Inc. is a diversified company that designs, develops and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories and related products, catering to the casual, youth lifestyle associated with the sports of surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding.



Get the latest key news on ZQK by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ZQK



Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ: HERO). The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Additionally, HERO’s stock had its target price raised by Dahlman Rose from $6.50 to $7.50 and the firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.



Hercules Offshore, Inc. (Hercules Offshore) provides shallow-water drilling and marine services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry globally. It provides these services to national oil and gas companies, integrated energy companies and independent oil and natural gas operators.



Find out more on HERO by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=HERO



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009