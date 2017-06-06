Earn Cashback Rewards with the NEO Backpack by BASICS

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --This July 7th 2017, an exciting crowd-funding campaign will give people the chance to grab themselves one of the most exciting Backpacks of 2017. Currently gaining worldwide exposure, this innovative new backpack provides a one-size-fits-all solution that eliminates the need for multiple cases and bags.



A spokesman for BASICS said: "We wanted to design a practical backpack that would stand out and give people what they needed. Instead of having a school bag, a computer bag, a travel bag or a camera bag, we've combined all those features into a single backpack-style bag that saves people time, money and effort".



The NEO Lifestyle Bag is available in two elegantly styled models. The NEO "Ice" is black with blue trim and constructed from ballistic nylon materials. The NEO "Razor" is black with red trim and is designed with a cut-proof protective shell for security. Both contain a single, 270-degree entry zipper that's hidden for an extra level of protection against theft.



The NEO models are unique in that they include a space-saving modular system with interchangeable panels for optimal storage capacity. Attachable and removable panels to accommodate either a full-size DSLR camera or a 15" laptop or even a set of overnights, conveniently transform the space within the backpack to suite your needs for any occasion.



Tough and durable, the "Ice" and "Razor" are created from water-repellent materials to protect the bag's contents from the elements. It includes a separate elastic cover attachment that provides protection against rain, sand and snow.



For the wearer's personal protection, reflective strips have been incorporated on the back of the bag for night travel. The strips are visible for up to 100 meters (328 feet) away. The bags were also designed with comfort in mind. The backpacks are constructed for increased airflow and better heat distribution that keeps wearers cooler.



BASICS built its NEO Lifestyle Bags for the modern world. A hidden external charging port enables individuals to connect their mobile devices to their power banks on the inside of the bag.



A wealth of conveniently placed pockets and holders has smartly been designed into the backpack. Carry your earphones, sunglasses, metro or access cards, and even your water bottle, all effortlessly reachable.



The up-coming fundraising campaign by BASICS is expected to provide the needed funds to put the NEO Lifestyle Bag into production. Starting from only US$55.00 for the 1st 250 backers, the well-crafted backpacks offer a single convenient, cost effective and sophisticated solution that's equally appropriate for students, professionals and world travelers who want to enjoy life to the fullest.



And if you love the NEO, take note that every backer will automatically be in the running to potentially win cash prizes worth $1,000 under the BASICS "Share & Win" contest, as well as, receive a 10% CASHBACK Reward for their pledges and even an extra 10% for each additional pledges they directly helped create. Terms & Conditions apply.



To learn more about the NEO Lifestyle Bag, "CASHBACK" Rewards Program and the "$1,000 Share & Win" Contest, please visit: Basics.World



About BASICS

BASICS, is an idea that anyone can be inspired and invent solutions that work for them. We love the challenge in solving daily problems by creating innovative products that help people simplify, organise and improve their lives.