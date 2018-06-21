Earn Money Online with Sweepstakes from RETN Deals

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --Money does Matter. RETN Deals has launched Click2Earn that allows everyone to do simple tasks and earn instant cash. Just by downloading an App or completing a survey or participating in a quiz, members will be rewarded handsomely. The rewards are automatically tracked within a maximum of 48 hours and users can redeem their rewards in ETH.



Earning money is now easy with RETN Deals' Click2Earn. While few other companies have been also offering such sweepstakes, they usually reward in Gift cards. RETN Deals will pay their customers in cash, even better in ETH, which increases in value every day. It is also not necessary to purchase anything to redeem the rewards.



The company is now considered among the top 5 major blockchain companies in the consumer businesses today. They already have made more than 150,000 customers happy within a year. Their newly launched of Click2Earn will help anyone to earn cash online with Sweepstakes.



The sweepstake is a type of contest where a prize or prizes may be awarded to a winner or winners. Sweepstake talks about "No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win".



RETN Deals enhances the customer experience by extending not just the ability to earn easily, but to also save considerably with its huge repository of coupons and discount codes. Some of these coupons include Banggod Coupons, Gearbest Coupons, Bigbasket Coupons, KFC Wednesday Offers, BookMyShow Coupons, and more.



About Retainly

Retainly is the world's fastest growing marketing automation and e-Commerce Sales enablement company. With advanced expertise in Machine Learning and Blockchain related technologies of Ethereum, Hyperledger, and more.