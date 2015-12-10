Earn Money Watching Videos; FlashPoint Media Launches New Rewards App

Delran, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Flashpoint Media LLC today announced their official launch and the general availability of their Apptrailer Rewards App for Both the iPad and iPhone, which enables advertisers and small business app owners to effectively harness the power of video to connect directly with consumers; it is available for free at the iTunes Store.



So How does it work? The app shows you 30-second video trailers of new apps to download and install. For every app trailer you watch, you earn cold hard cash. The more trailers you watch, the more points you earn which can then be converted into gift cards or redeemed via PayPal. Don't like mindlessly watching videos all day? Apptrailer Rewards also offers quick simple surveys! The app is creating a buzz all over the Internet as a user-friendly and easy way to make extra money!



Apptrailer Rewards App makes it simple for mobile users to earn money by watching movie and app trailers; advertiser's in-turn are willing to reward users for their participation a Win-Win Situation. First-time guests can create a free account in just a few easy steps. Users are paid cash (PayPal) or gift cards for watching app or movie trailers; they can also take one of the daily surveys. Apptrailer Rewards was designed to be a direct competitor to App Trailers & Perk TV it both offers more videos and offers more credits per trailer watched. Mobile phones are here to stay "With 95% of U.S. adults (under 45) using mobile phones with apps, mobile is quickly emerging as a new leader for e-commerce video, and we are thrilled to launch our app which enables businesses and individuals to harness the power of mobile video," said Mike Roche, CEO of FlashPoint Media LLC.



About Flashpoint Media LLC

Flashpoint Media LLC was established in 2012 and is located in Delran, NJ for sales and marketing information please contact our sales department at Support@apptrailerrewards.com