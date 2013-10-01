Earn Working Person's Store Rewards with Purchases, Product Reviews, and More

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2013 --Many companies have loyalty programs, but nothing like the Working Person’s Store Rewards Program. This program is unlike any other that is out there. No other retailer offers rewards just for the simple things that everyone does anyway!



Working Person’s Store made the Rewards Program with the customer in mind. People can earn points for doing things like reviewing products, linking to Facebook, signing up for the newsletter, and getting involved in other ways. Working Person’s Store is proud to announce that points will be awarded for anyone who purchases from the website and is signed up for the Rewards Program.



Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Store said, “This is very exciting for the Working Person’s Store website and customers. We look forward to giving back to our loyal customers and what better way than providing a way to earn points to help take care of their workwear and footwear needs.”



The process is very simple. Once a person signs up for the Working Person’s Store Rewards Program they can start purchasing products and getting involved with reviews and social media to begin earning points. 30 days after the order has been fully shipped the points will be added to the customers account and for any of the social activity or reviews the points will show up with in a day or two of the action, although the reviews must first be approved.



What are the Point Values?

Sign up = 150 points

Review a product = 75 points

Be the first to review = 25 points

Link your Facebook account = 100 points

Sign Up for the WPS newsletter = 100 points

Get a friend to sign up = 100 points

Verify Military Affiliation = 150 points

Enroll in Birthday Rewards = 75 points



How the Points Work

For every $100 spent, 50 points are earned

1,200 points = $25 gift code

2,350 points = $50 gift code

4,600 points = $100 gift code

11,250 points = $250 gift code



About the Rewards Program

The Rewards Program for Working Person’s Store is an easy way to earn rewards by doing things people already do. It awards points to customers for reviewing products, as well as sharing Working Person’s Store and their products through social media sites such as Facebook, Google+, and Twitter. Rewards are also given for purchasing products through the WorkingPerson.com website.



About Working Person's Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, Working Person’s Store is a leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear. Working Person’s Store was recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, www.workingperson.com.



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Armour, Timberland PRO, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoes, Wrangler and more. Working Person’s Store is based out of Lakeville, Indiana.