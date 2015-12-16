Earth Approved Launches Earth Approved JustScanIT App Crowdfunding Campaign to Help Shoppers See What Harmful Ingredients Are in Food Products

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Earth Approved has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for a very important application that the food industry does not want to be made available. The The Earth Approved JustScanIT app will allow consumers to scan a food item and see what ingredients have been used to make the product.



The Earth Approved JustScanIt app has been described as the most important app to be developed in the past ten years. However, although the app will allow consumers to see what ingredients are being used and provides people with a healthy alternative, the food manufactures are hoping the crowdfunding campaign will not be a success as it could damage their profits.



A lot of food products contain chemicals that are not displayed on the packaging, and for people eating cereal, the question remains, if they knew it contained chemicals that include Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), would they eat it. The Earth approved JustScanIT App gives consumers that choice.



There are tens of thousands of products out there that claim on the packaging they are healthy and natural. However, a lot of these products have chemicals that are often disguised to avoid the consumer knowing the real story.



A spokesman for Earth Approved said: "We want to make people aware of what is really used to make food products. It is important to the consumer they know what they are eating. If a woman is pregnant and she needs to avoid certain chemicals, it can be a struggle to find out what products do not contain those chemicals."



The Earth Approved JustScanIT app will use the bar code on the product and reveal all the ingredients that the product uses. It will then give the consumer details of an alternative product that is healthier.



To learn more about Earth Approved and the JustScanIT App, please visit www.EarthApproved.net.



About Earth Approved JustScanIT App

The Earth approved JustScanIT App will give people the information they need to eat healthy products. The App will allow consumers to scan a product and find out what the ingredients are.