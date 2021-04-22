Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2021 --Cherry Saraswati, Founder of Ruby & Poe, couldn't have asked for a better day to launch - Earth Day. Ruby & Poe is rooted in positive environmental beliefs. Following her heart and driven by a fierce passion for planet friendly entrepreneurship, she established Ruby & Poe, an eco-friendly, plant-based, ultra-low-impact baby apparel company that sees education as a central part of its mandate.



"It is every child's fundamental right to inherit a livable planet and that it is our responsibility to uphold and protect that right," says Ruby & Poe Founder Cherry Saraswati.



Cherry Saraswati was born and raised on the island of Bali in Indonesia, and now lives between Bali and Los Angeles. Growing up loving the outdoors, she is a dedicated surfer and backcountry hike. This immersion in the natural world has led her to a deeply eco-conscious and low imprint philosophy, while her bi-continental and bi-cultural background, rooted as it is in both an ancient traditional culture and the modern world, has afforded her a unique globally conscious perspective. Now as a young mother fully aware of the world that her daughter is inheriting, her concerns about our mindful stewardship of the planet, its resources, and its limits, have only deepened.



She envisioned a sustainable company that could incorporate both the traditional techniques she had seen growing up in Indonesia, and the forward-thinking environmental consciousness she had absorbed in her travels. As a result, every step of Ruby & Poe's production process has been carefully overseen to deliver an absolute minimum of waste and wholly handmade product that comes directly from their local farmers, fields, and factory to your home.



All of Ruby & Poe's products are made from 97% Tencel™ that has proven to be more environmentally sustainable. Ruby & Poe only uses 100% naturally occurring plant dyes derived from the locally sourced flora of Indonesia. With a clean unfettered ergonomic design paired with a painstaking hands-on process, Ruby & Poe takes great pride in creating super soft vegan clothing that will have any baby feeling great, inside and out.



In supporting Ruby & Poe, our customers will be participating in a larger action that not only champions women's and children's empowerment, but also in taking a stand in fighting for our planet's future. Ruby & Poe dedicates a portion of all proceeds to youth education with an emphasis on environmental awareness. Education is central to Ruby & Poe's mission and is passionate about helping our youngest generation grow up in an unpolluted, free, and thriving environment. They believe in teaching that a positive global environment is everyone's job.



Ruby & Poe showcases sustainability at every level of production. Their garments are made from eco-friendly, biodegradable fabrics. They are handmade and slow produced. They package products in compostable and recycled materials and deliver to customers with all environmental considerations taken into account as a its first priority.



Ruby & Poe is co-headquartered in Los Angeles and Bali, Indonesia. For more information, please contact hi@rubyandpoe.com or visit www.RubyandPoe.com.