New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --The EARTH Token ICO and the Pre-Sale Bonus Token Period offering a 30% bonus, enters its final 24 hours.



"We are encouraged by the pre-sale response to the EARTH Token project. We have also been seeing the rise of a grassroots base that is actively recruiting new EARTH-lings to the project. We look forward to entering the main sale period as we are seeing institutional interest in the project." - Allan Saunders - Product Management & Marketing Director, impactChoice.



Sale Period and Bonus Incentive Structure



The EARTH Token pre-sale ends 15 December 2017 12:00 GMT marking the start of the Extended Sale Period which will end 15 March 2018 12:00 GMT. During the main sale, there will be a diminishing bonus incentive structure in place as follows:



Stage 1 20% Bonus - until 15 January 2018 12:00 GMT



Stage 2 10% Bonus - until 15 February 2018 12:00 GMT



Stage 3 No Bonus - until 15 March 2018 12:00 GMT



The EARTH Token and the Natural Asset Exchange



The untapped and undervalued Natural Capital asset class is estimated to be worth in excess of USD $120 trillion, while specific assets represented by institutions and individuals committed to some sort of divestment from fossil fuels is estimated to reach $5 trillion in 2017.



The Natural Asset Exchange blockchain platform (NAE) and EARTH Token cryptocurrency provide a unique opportunity to truly transform the Natural Capital Asset market, by creating a Natural Asset Marketplace that allows all stakeholders in the climate value chain to participate.



impactChoice is a leading provider of environmental sustainability solutions and is the company behind the launch of the EARTH Token ICO and Natural Asset Exchange.



