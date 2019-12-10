EasePDF Executed the Most Significant Relaunches to Upgrade the PDF Online Services

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --EasePDF has released some new online tools for PDF solutions including PDF Compressor, PDF Splitter, PDF to GIF Converter, PDF to BMP Converter, and GIF to PDF Converter.



The New Features of EasePDF

- User-friendly Interface

The new version of EasePDF Online has upgraded to a simple, neat and user-friendly interface that allows every user to pick up the online tools quickly and easily. With clear instructions, users can finish most PDF converting, editing and creating a process within 3 simple steps.



- Safe Encryption of Your Files and Personal Information

A 256-bit SSL Encryption to all files that are uploaded by users and processed by the server is added on the new version of EasePDF. This guarantees all files, documents, and data are secure. In the latest update to the privacy policy of EasePDF, they also added the new GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) as their privacy code, which guarantees all personal information of users won't be shared with others.



- Automatic Deletion

EasePDF offers a download link for every converted and processed document. However, the download link is only available for 24 hours and it's only visible for the owner himself/herself. All files and documents will be automatically deleted within 24 hours. Users don't have to worry about any leak.



- Online PDF Processing with Higher Efficiency

In this major relaunches, EasePDF has upgraded the server to a whole new level to ensure the efficiency of the online cloud document processing. By fixing the old DLL crashing issues, users now can experience more stable online PDF converting and editing services.



The New Online Tools of EasePDF

- PDF Compressor

This online tool enables users to reduce the sizes of a PDF file with three compression grades. Users can select different compression modes according to their requirements.



- PDF Splitter

The online PDF Splitter allows users to separate a PDF file into customized parts and saved as new PDF documents.



- PDF to GIF Converter

This online converter is designed to help users convert PDF pages to GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) images.



- PDF to BMP Converter

The new PDF to BMP Converter converts PDF pages to BMP (Basic Metabolic Panel) images.



- GIF to PDF Converter

This converter helps users to create PDF files from GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) images.



About EasePDF

Founded in 2018, EasePDF is a professional PDF document processing company with more than 10 years' experience of PDF converting, editing and creating. The name "EasePDF" stood for Easy, Simple and Free because the mission of EasePDF is to provide a one-stop solution with ease for every PDF user. With more than 20 online free tools designed for specific PDF requirements and more to be developed, EasePDF is the ultimate choice in your daily PDF work.



Users can convert, edit and create PDF with EasePDF without any device or system limitation, no matter you're on a Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS or Android device. EasePDF also supports importing files from cloud drives like Google Drive and Dropbox.



Other Main Features of EasePDF

EasePDF is an online service that everyone can use and it's free. Users can access all online PDF tools without any sign-up and download. Get the best online PDF converting, editing and creating service without paying a dine, that's what makes EasePDF stand out.

- 100% free

- Batch processing for free

- Cross-platform Supported

- Integrate with Google Drive & Dropbox

- No registration required

- No watermark

- No tasks limitation

- Fast Processing Speed

- Excellent output quality