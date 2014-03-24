EaseUS Data Recovery Comes to Protect Important Data During Windows Update as Windows XP Reaches End of Life

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2014 --Recently, Microsoft announced that support for Windows XP will end on April 8, 2014. It means the 12-year old PC operating system reaches End of Life. Customers and partners will migrate to a modern operating system. But at many times, there are many things that can go wrong and create difficulties which will lead to inaccessibility or loss of data stored on hard drive during the upgrading process. At this moment, Data Recovery Wizard from EaseUS Software comes to protect users’ precious data.



As one of the professional online data recovery tools, EaseUS data recovery software is qualified to fully find and retrieve the lost data from the computer after Windows update. Various kinds of files including images, documents, videos, audio, emails, etc are recoverable.



EaseUS data recovery software is an established brand data recovery software for PC users. It is designed to help PC users rescue precious data in some urgent situations, for example, losing files after accidental deletion, hard drive formatting, partition loss, improper operations, Windows reinstalling, etc. After years of improvement, the software is equipped with simple and user-friendly interface. This is a positive feature for all levels of PC users especially who have little technical skills and data recovery experience.



Except for computer, people usually save important files on many other different external storage devices such as external hard drive, USB drive, SD card, memory card, digital camera. EaseUS Software enhanced its data recovery software to support all these popular storage media. The company offers users a trial version of its data recovery software, with it users can preview all the recoverable files before paying for data recovery. Through this way, EaseUS Software attempts to introduce its products to more people.



For Windows: http://www.easeus.com/datarecoverywizardpro/

For Mac: http://www.easeus.com/mac/mac-data-recovery/



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS Software is an innovative software developer which dedicated to delivering the best software products and services for data security and storage management to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. Millions of people spreading over 180 countries are now using EaseUS' products and all speak highly of EaseUS' software and service.



For more info about EaseUS Software, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/