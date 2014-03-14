EaseUS Enhanced Its iPhone Data Recovery Software to Retrieve Files Lost After iOS 7.1 Upgrade

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2014 --Recently Apple released the first major update to iOS7 -- iOS7.1 and the software now is made available for download. Numerous eager users are getting ready to upgrade their devices to the newly-updated software for its interface refinements, bug fixes, improvements and multiple new features. To help these users protect their data during the upgrade process, EaseUS Software, the world’s leading data recovery solution provider enhanced its iPhone data recovery software to fully retrieve files lost after iOS 7.1 upgrade.



As iOS upgrade is one of the main reasons for data loss on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, holding a powerful iPhone data recovery software is meaningful for every users who want to upgrade his device to iOS 7.1. For no one can expect when data loss will attack, the best solution is to restore your lost data after iOS 7.1 upgrade using professional data recovery tool as soon as possible.



EaseUS iPhone data recovery software is a profession tool designed to help iOS users deal with different kinds of data loss situations. The software supports to recover multiple types of files including contacts, messages, pictures, videos, notes, WhatsApp messages, calendars, reminders, call history, bookmarks, camera roll and message attachments directly from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch or from iTunes backup file.



Designed for all iOS users, EaseUS iPhone data recovery software can be applied to either in Windows or Mac OS X. Coming with simple and user-friendly interface, with no professional knowledge and technical skill requirement, it can be used by all levels of iOS users. So, users who has little data recovery experience and computer knowledge can try this software to retrieve lost iOS data. Offering preview function before purchase and 30-day money back guarantee, EaseUS Software encourage users try their software by tactfully liberating them from worry of wasting money.



For Windows: http://www.easeus.com/mobile-tool/iphone-data-recovery-pro.html

For Mac: http://www.easeus.com/mobile-tool/iphone-data-recovery-pro-mac.html



