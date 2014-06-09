EaseUS Helps Windows Users Transfer Files from PC to PC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --EaseUS Software(http://www.easeus.com/), the leader in providing software used to storage management, data backup & recovery, and data migration, now offers an easy and power application for transferring files and applications from one PC to another PC – EaseUS Todo PCTrans.



Scenarios to Use EaseUS Todo PCTrans



- When get a new computer, need to transfer all data and applications along with the settings from the old one to the new one.

- Have to upgrade operating system from Windows XP to Windows Vista/7/8 without any data lost.

- Want to transfer all the files from one PC to another quickly without external hard drive.

- Need to migrate data and applications from 32-bit Windows OS to 64-bit Windows OS.



To solve all the issues above, users only have to install EaseUS Todo PCTrans on both computers (Support Windows XP/7/8/8.1) and with just a few clicks, all the favorite files and applications will be moved from the old PC to the new PC. The original PC remains unchanged and nothing is lost. The intuitive UI ensures the migration process is fast and easy. All the data and applications can be used after the transfer is complete.



“EaseUS is trusted by users around the world for data security solution, and Todo PCTrans is a powerful addition to our products,” said Wan Jianhua, General Manager of EaseUS Software. “Todo PCTrans remains the EaseUS tradition of being an easy-to-use, powerful and affordable software for all the users, and it will bring more convenience for Windows users.”



Key Features of EaseUS Todo PCTrans

- Transfer applications, music, pictures, documents and other files from one PC to another.

- Reliable and secure, old PC remains intact, no harm to the new PC.

- Intuitive and easy-to-use, no technical knowledge is required.

- 7 X 24 free transfer assistance, contact us with any questions.



Learn more about EaseUS Todo PCTrans here: http://www.easeus.com/free-pc-transfer-software/



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com.



"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd