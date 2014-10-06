EaseUS iOS Data Recovery Software Newly Compatible with iOS 8

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2014 --With Apple's new iOS 8 release, world’s leading data backup, data recovery and storage management solutions provider, EaseUS Software (www.easeus.com) announced that their iOS data recovery software, EaseUS MobiSaver is already fully compatible with new iOS 8. It allows users to rescue important files from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch runs iOS 8 on Windows or Mac.



"Newly released iOS always come with lots of new features in order to provide a better user experience. And these new features seems so appealing to most users that they usually can't wait to update their device to the newest operating system when it is available. iOS 8 is no exception.



But as we know from past experience, huge data loss always come with iOS upgrade. So we always strive to provide our customers with the latest in functionality and compatibility. This time we hope our product can be helpful to rescue people's important data by offering full Compatible with iOS 8." Said Benjamin Huang, the PM of EaseUS iDevice data recovery software.



Key Features



- Recover SMS, contacts, photos, camera roll, videos, notes, iMessages, call history, reminders, calendars, bookmarks.

- Recover data directly from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch or iTunes backup.

- Retrieve data lost due to mistakenly deletion or formatting, factory settings reset, iOS upgrade, jailbreak, iOS device lost or damaged, virus attacks, etc.

- Preview all recoverable data (except for videos) and selectively retrieve what you want.

- Read-only with no data damage, deletion and modification or personal info leaking.



Availability



EaseUS MobiSaver is always available in EaseUS official website. Customers can download it there directly.

For Win ($59.95): http://www.easeus.com/mobile-tool/iphone-data-recovery-pro.html

For Mac ($79.95): http://www.easeus.com/mobile-tool/iphone-data-recovery-pro-mac.html



