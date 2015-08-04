EaseUS Partition Master Works as a Disk Space Manager on Windows 10

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --With over 10 year research and developing experience, EaseUS Software (http://www.easeus.com/), an international provider of professional storage management solution, has greatly enhanced features of Partition Master with Windows 10 supported. Reasonable disk partition reorganization can be completed in a few steps, no matter for home & home office or for business. EaseUS Partition Master specializes in creating, deleting, shrinking, resizing/moving, merging and splitting partition on HDDs. Except for overwhelming basic functions, it has been put in the global spotlight for unique additional features.



This all-in-one disk partition management tool with easy-to-use interface, can keep all programs, data or applications intact during the hard drive partition. It's able to convert MBR and GPT disk mutually to exploit all available storage space. As it is well-known, each partition can be isolated from the others and even has a different file system. By Partition Master software, FAT file system can be changed into NTFS. The recovery wizard within it can restore data or partitions when computer crashes or virus attacks. The defragmentation feature is to reorganize fragmented files sequentially on hard drive. Also it's advantageous to clone disk and volumes for data protection or disk upgrade with its disk & partition copy wizard. This competent disk management solution reveals greater value under Windows 10 circumstance.



About how much disk space for Windows 10 installing, Microsoft notices that specific disk space division is demanding for effective system file administration. In case of low disk space errors when messages pop up to alert that the disk space is not sufficient for further operation, free space allocation or partition resizing is a feasible manner to make full use of memory space. Running out of disk space may result in serious crashes. It may lead to data or partition loss meanwhile. Before new OS installing, making full image backup of entire hard drive will add a secure layer to protect vital data and files. Of course, after buying a new computer, creating a partition or volume on a hard disk is pretty imperative for starting writing files or data into a blank drive. Thus, it really worth dividing the hard drive into parts before installing Windows 10 on new PCs.



Hard drives cannot run in order without well-organized disk partition which optimizes computers' performance in general. EaseUS Partition Master does partitioning job on a hard disk flexibly before Windows 10 upgrade.



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100,000,000 wonderful users in the world.



