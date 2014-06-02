EaseUS Software Helps Windows Users Remain Secure with Advanced Backup & Recovery Solution

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --EaseUS Software(http://www.todo-backup.com), an international provider of awarding winning backup and disaster recovery software, provides EaseUS Todo Backup to keep the security of Windows system with its top-selling solution of complete image backup & restore.



“We are very pleased that EaseUS Todo Backup is able to help so many users to avoid the damage caused by data loss,” says Liu Jien, CEO of EaseUS Software. “We devote to the small and medium business market as well as home users, and provide customers with the affordable, simple and reliable backup & recovery solution.”



With Microsoft no longer offering tech support or security updates for its popular XP operating system, a large number of users have been left to fend for themselves. And the infection rate of Window 7/vista is higher than Windows XP according to the Security Intelligence Report of Microsoft. Therefore, even if the computers that already installed with the latest operating system still face the risk of data loss. Fortunately, EaseUS Todo Backup is just a backup and restore software designed for all Windows users, which providing the solution of protection and migration of critical data including moving to new OS.



EaseUS Todo Backup provides users with maximum value, offering backup and migration assistance on multiple fronts:



System Backup/Recovery creates an image backup of the system including the OS, applications, data, preferences and other settings. This is a necessary function when the system get crashed by unknown reason, users need to return to the prior state of the system or migrate old system to new computer.



File Backup/Recovery protects individual files. It allows to selectively back up specific files, folders or file types, including network shared files. The emails, music, photo, videos, documents and other files will be well protected within several clicks. This function help users protect single files and prepare for migration to other OS by relocating files to an alternate location.



Disk Clone is able to upgrade disk, transfer data and migrate SSD. It meets the requirements of upgrading old hard disk to larger one without reinstalling operating system or applications, transferring all data from on disk to another without wasting time on folder copy one by one, and making a copy of source disk as backup via sector level or file level.



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms.



