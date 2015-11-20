EaseUS Todo Backup 8.9 Now Supports Backing Up to Cloud

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2015 --EaseUS Todo Backup 8.9 has arrived, embedding a new powerful feature that was greatly improved for the sake of users' increasing demands for backing up computer stuff to the cloud. When choose the image backup location, people are allowed to add their cloud devices and save the image to the cloud. So far, 8.9 supports backing up to three major cloud servers: OneDrive, Dropbox and Google Drive.



Both free and upgraded versions of EaseUS Todo Backup 8.9 are implemented with the "cloud backup" feature, free version users can activate one cloud account from the mentioned three. Among the multiple backup choices of disk/partition, files, mail, SQL, Exchange, people are permitted to backup any of the items to the assigned cloud servers, except disk/partition.



Get different editions of EaseUS Todo Backup 8.9 at:

http://www.easeus.com/backup-software/



As a reliable, powerful, and secure backup facility with numerous benefits containing system backup, system restore, migration, clone, EaseUS Todo Backup has become the first option of people when they plan to schedule a frequent PC backup, transfer massive data/applications along with settings, or replace or upgrade a hard disk. Now EaseUS Todo Backup 8.9, the recently updated version, added "cloud backup" option to keep pace with the new trend of cloud storage, facilitating an easier and faster backup behavior comparing with the traditional backup location: external hard drive, portable drive, USB stick, NAS device, tape device and more mechanical storage devices.



The highlighted feature of supporting backup to cloud aims to ease peoples' worry of having insufficient storage device, and the inconvenience of taking the kit at hand. Once backing up to the cloud, people are able to retrieve the backup everywhere as soon as they log in the cloud account.



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS Todo Backup from EaseUS Software has been serving the market for over a decade. Founded in 2004, EaseUS company dedicates to developing products that make peoples' life easy and safe. Besides the backup program, the company has established itself as a world's leading data recovery and disk/partition management solutions provider on both Windows and Mac platforms. It serves for home users, educations, SMB users and service providers. Now it has over 100, 000,000 users all over the world.