EaseUS Todo Backup Is Highly Recommended by Editors of Cnet, PCWorld & TopTenREVIEWS

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --EaseUS Software (http://www.todo-backup.com/), the global famous data backup & disaster recovery and partition management solution provider, wins 5-Star rating from CNET and Softpedia because of its full-featured and reliable backup software - EaseUS Todo Backup.



Window XP stopped its support and updates last month, but a lot of users still choose to stay with XP system. How to keep the security of the PC? Select a reliable data backup tool is the first step, and EaseUS backup software will do great help for XP users.



According to the Security Intelligence Report of Microsoft, the infection rate of Window 7/vista is higher than Windows XP (The infection rate for each version of Windows is calculated by comparing an equal number of computers per version). This report shows that the data security is still the critical issue even the system is upgraded to the latest version. Therefore, backup software is still necessary for all computer users.



EaseUS Todo Backup is a full-featured backup solution that can create copies of your files, partitions, disks or even the whole system and recover them in the event of a system crash or infection. It has the key features below.



- System, file, partition and network backup.

- SQL/Exchange database backup & recovery.

- Migrate system to dissimilar hardware.

- Tape, NAS, dynamic and GPT backup.

- Built-in bootable disk for disaster recovery.

- System backup/restore & deployment via PXE.



EaseUS Todo Backup wins acclaims from not only numerous users, but also professional software editors.



CNET: 5-Stars Rating. Good backup utilities that combine maximum user friendliness with excellent functionality and some helpful extras take the chore out of an essential duty.



Softpedia: 5-Stars Rating. Creating a backup job is very easy, even if you are not an experienced user. Depending on what you want to backup, the process takes longer or less time. For instance, during the tests, the system backup was over after approximately 13 minutes.



TopTenREVIEWS: Easeus Todo Backup has tools that backup and restore the files that mean the most to you. This reliable data backup software provides a selection of basic and advanced backup and restoration tools, along with many unique features that enhance this backup solution.



PCWorld: Easeus Todo Backup Free is the most comprehensive free backup. It is easy to use and integrates well with Windows. Simply double-click any Todo backup file, and it opens as if it were a folder. This allows you to easily browse and recover individual files and folders using Windows Explorer.



EaseUS Todo Backup is reliable data backup software with powerful backup options and smooth performance. To learn more reviews here: http://www.todo-backup.com/business/reviews-testimonials.htm.



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com.



"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd