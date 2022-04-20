EASHUB as One of the Top PCB Manufacturer to Improve Your Business Possible

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2022 --A PCB is an essential electronics part that is useful in many business sectors. People can get the board for the healthcare industry as the component used in multiple medical devices. Besides that, the automotive sector also has a high demand for printed circuit boards.



The good news is that Eashub is one of the top PCB assembly service providers for small volume tasks. The company have been offering a one-stop solution to many customers around the world. If people are interested in Eashub's small-volume PCB assembly service, here's what people must know or https://www.eashub.com/low-volume-pcb-assembly-manufacturer/.



What Is Small Volume PCB Assembly Service?

A low-volume PCB assembly service is one in which the components are placed on a small number of circuit boards. Typically, the quantity may be 250 or less. The primary reason to opt for this product is if people require multiple PCBs at a low cost.



Besides that, the board size for such PCBs is also relatively smaller. This is why the part is suitable for installation in compact devices. The small volume PCB assembly service allows people to enjoy high flexibility. The best part is that people will not have to compromise on the device's durability and quality.



Features Of Eashub's Small Volume PCB Assembly Service



Here are the top features of Eashub's small-volume PCB assembly service:



1. No Minimum Quantity Restrictions

Many companies want to make high profits while providing small-volume PCB assembly services. They put minimum quantity limitations to ensure that they get an adequate paycheck. HoEashubver, this can be a drawback for many consumers with a tight budget. Besides that, people may require feEashubr boards than the minimum quantity.



The good news is that people don't have to worry about this issue by choosing Eashub. The company don't have any minimum quantity requests to offer people a safer and more reasonable service. People can get whatever number of PCBs people require for peopler business. The company has been designed to help large, medium, and small brands.and people can also choose 2,4,6,8 Layer PCB assembly or manufacturing.



2. Eashub Conduct Multiple Tests

It is essential to understand the durability and performance of a PCB before using it. This is because it will allow people to ensure that people are investing in a reliable device. Unfortunately, not all companies perform adequate testing after PCB assembly. The processes take more resources and time, so some suppliers skip a few tests.



Eashub takes quality and performance seriously, so Eashub don't skip any tests during the assembly. Eashub run ORT and aging examinations to provide people with the PCB in its best health. People will not have to worry about the part facing technical issues because of poor assembly.



3. Warranty

A PCB is a delicate electronic component that can easily get damaged and face issues. This is why people should always invest in a supplier that provides a warranty with the part. It will offer people more confidence and enjoy the best value for money. People will also not have to worry about getting a new chip or paying to fix the faulty chip.



This is why people will be happy to know that Eashub offers a one-year warranty with its PCB assembly. So people can get our service with high confidence. Eashub also offer competitive rates without any hidden charges. This means people will not have to break peopler bank for a small-volume PCB assembly.



This is everything people need to know about Eashub PCB assembly service. Eashub have been offering this option to customers for many years, so people can rely on our experience. If people want to opt for PCB assembly, please don't hesitate to contact us. Our experts will be delighted to help people and offer quotes.



About Electronic Assembly Solution Hub Technology

Electronic Assembly Solution Hub Technology ( Eashub) founded in 2011, Eashub is a leading PCB Assembly supply chain solution platform in Asia. Eashub provides one-stop customized supply chain services to small and medium-sized companies, laboratories, research institutes and design houses in industrial, automotive, medical, and aviation industries. We have strategic relationship with component distributors, mechanical shops and world leading EMS facilities to provide best services from material procurement, PCBA manufacturing to box build assembly. Eashub has a world class team of engineering and manufacturing resource to review customer's design, optimize manufacturing process and finish production within budget and in high quality. We support our customers from quick turn prototype, small batch trial production to mass production.