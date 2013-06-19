Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --East Coast Flooring & Interiors has announced the launch of its redesigned website (http://www.eastcoastfl.com/). The new site features a fresh, new design and enhanced functionality. Developed by Blue Interactive Agency, a Fort Lauderdale-based interactive digital marketing agency, the new website maintains the character that has made East Coast Flooring & Interiors a leader in the South Florida flooring and installation industry.



The site upgrades feature both enriched content and a redesigned format, providing a better overall user experience while enhancing the company’s already well-established position as a leading flooring provider in South Florida. In addition, the site highlights a featured project, and a weekly blog keeps visitors updated on the latest flooring design trends, installation, products, and company and industry news.



“The best upgrades of the site are the navigation and the instant communication users can have with our representatives. The new site makes it easy to find what you are looking for, whether it’s commercial or residential information. Plus, visitors are now able to chat online with our flooring designers and flooring specialists, or they have the option to send us a request for a free estimate,” said Jeremy Lewin, president of East Coast Flooring & Interiors.



The redesign of the website comes at a time of significant growth for the company and product development and innovation within the flooring industry. From its modest beginnings installing carpet to South Florida residents back in 1985, founder Robert Higgins had a vision to become a leading flooring company. Offering the best selection, hiring and training a knowledgeable staff, providing exceptional service, and having loyal customers has enabled East Coast Flooring & Interiors to grow. Today, the third and fourth generations of the Higgins family can be found working at East Coast Flooring & Interiors.



About East Coast Flooring & Interiors

A carpet installer in his younger years, in 1985 founder Robert Higgins decided that it was his time to start his own company. He trained staff to lay carpet and tile, and slowly began making a name for himself in the South Florida market.



As South Florida’s economy began to grow in the late 1980s and 1990s, so did the company. East Coast Flooring & Interiors added commercial projects to its services, including banks, hotels, nightclubs, office buildings and major commercial development. Today, the family owned company services both residential and commercial clients throughout Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. In 2011, the company expanded its commercial installation to the state of California. The East Coast Flooring & Interiors team is fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Hebrew and French.