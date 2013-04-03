New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2013 --Eastman Kodak Co. (OTC:EKDKQ) reported that James V. Continenza, who has extensive executive and board experience with high-tech companies, has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Continenza also brings to the Kodak Board experience as a manager and director with diverse companies that have successfully emerged from corporate restructuring.



“Deploying innovation to advance customer success and disciplined management will be two of the hallmarks of Kodak’s future,” said Antonio M. Perez, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.



“Jim is an expert in both of these areas, and I’m confident his experience and judgment will be great assets to the Kodak Board in guiding the company to maintain its leadership in Commercial Imaging and expanding its offerings to meet customer needs in such emerging growth segments as packaging and functional printing.”



Jupiter Telecommunications Co. Ltd. (Pink:JUPIY) traded at $ 13 in the last session, which is +0.03 (0.23%). The stock has a Range of 12.97 - 13.15. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 9.61 - 14.50 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 9.01B. The stock traded a volume of 3.48M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 55,336.00.



Established in 1995, Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd.( J:COM) is Japan's largest multiple system and multiple channel operator.



In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed Internet access and telephony services to customers through 11 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving approximately 3.75 million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu regions.



