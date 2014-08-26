Eastside Chiropractic Doctor Gives Back by Volunteering at Greenville Rescue Mission

Taylors, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --In an effort to give back to the community, Dr. David Mruz of Eastside Chiropractic in Greenville is spending some of his free time at a local rescue mission. During his visits, Dr. Mruz provides basic chiropractic care to as many of the mission’s occupants as possible. Unsurprisingly, many of the people he finds there are in serious need of treatment for back, neck, and joint pain. In many cases, natural treatment can offer them pain relief and increased mobility.



In addition to volunteer work, Eastside Chiropractic has always made it their priority to make sure anyone who needs chiropractic care gets it. Their clinic is set up so that new patients can come in the same day they make an appointment, with no wait time upon arrival. Eastside Chiropractic is able to maintain this level of service by staying well-staffed and highly motivated to help. Everyone at their practice shares a passion for promoting lasting pain relief through natural healing methods.



An important part of any chiropractor’s job is to thoroughly assess a patient’s symptoms and determine the best course of treatment from there. Pain relief is usually the patient’s first concern, but finding the underlying cause is the only way to prevent the discomfort from coming back. For that reason, the whole staff at Eastside Chiropractic is serious about involving patients in their treatment plans, keeping them informed about what’s going on every step of the way. Furthermore, effective treatment may require a patient to perform routine stretches and make other lifestyle changes on their own.



About Eastside Chiropractic

Eastside Chiropractic has been providing chiropractic care in Greenville for over 30 years. They treat patients with back pain, spinal conditions, headaches, sports injuries, whiplash, sore jaws, and other common ailments. Their lead chiropractor, Dr. David Mruz, is a member of the South Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners and is active in several national chiropractic organizations. To find out more, visit http://www.chiropractorgreenville.com.