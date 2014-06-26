Eastside Chiropractic Joins ChiroTrust

Taylors, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Dr. David Mruz of Greenville’s Eastside Chiropractic practice, has announced that his office has taken the ChiroTrust Pledge™ and have achieved membership in national chiropractic professionals’ organization ChiroTrust™. Dr. Mruz said, "We’ve taken the ChiroTrust Pledge to provide our patients convenient, affordable, and conservative mainstream chiropractic care without any unnecessary long-term treatment plans, unnecessary therapies or excessive costs. This is why the ChiroTrust organization is so important, and why we’re proud to be among its membership. The focus is on the satisfaction, health and accessibility for the patient, which have always been our goals as a practice." ChiroTrust is endorsed and recommended by the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic’s Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Michael Roizen.



Association with ChiroTrust enables Dr. Mruz to enhance his notable efforts in educating his patients and the general public about whole-body and lifestyle-oriented wellness, and how incorporating proper chiropractic care can enhance a healthy and pain free life. Dr. Mruz uses state-of-the-art techniques and technologies to provide pain-relief and therapeutic care for back pain, neck pain, headaches, carpal tunnel syndrome, whiplash, fibromyalgia and many other conditions. ChiroTrust provides potential patients and their families with a deep catalogue of information about spine care. Members are pledged to provide conservative, mainstream chiropractic care to patients without sales pressure, unnecessary long-term recommendations, unnecessary therapies or excessive costs.



Part of the mission of ChiroTrust is to dispel misconceptions about chiropractic that may dissuade patients suffering from pain symptoms or chronic headaches form availing themselves of a course of treatment which may prove surpassingly beneficial in addition to or in place of treatments which may miss the mark or fail to treat the whole-body health deficiency. Often patients receive chiropractic care in as few as one or two treatments, and proper chiropractic care involves a variety of methods that don’t involve anything remotely associated with “back cracking.” ChiroTrust’s awareness of common stereotypes allows them to identify these falsehoods and correct them in order to inform the public about the true, healthy benefits of professional chiropractic treatment. For more information on the services and procedures offered at Eastside Chiropractic, visit them online at www.chiropractorgreenville.com.