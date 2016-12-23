Easy-Assembly Opus iLock Shower Cabin – A Bit of DIY Luxury

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2016 --JT Spas undoubtedly has one of the widest ranges of shower enclosures and cabins around. This bathroom product supplier has partnered with some of the most well-known brands when it comes to bathroom products, including Opus, Phoenix, Insignia, AquaLusso, Coram, and more. But one of the most popular brands featured by JT Spas is Opus, with its innovative products with stellar designs and features.



Now, JT Spas offers the Opus iLock Hydro Shower Cabin with Carbon Black Glass at a 25% discount – from its original retail price of £1349.00, it is now available for only £575.99 at JT Spas. This gives customers total savings of as much as £773.01. To anyone looking for the perfect shower cabin that is not only unique and elegant but also incredibly easy to assemble, the Opus iLock Hydro Shower Cabin with Carbon Black Glass is a perfect buy indeed.



But the Opus iLock Hydro Shower Cabin with Carbon Black Glass is not only easy to install and assemble (a mere 20 minutes, thanks to its unique locking mechanisms and system requiring no screws or bolts) – it is also loaded with some valuable features, such as clear safety glass doors, an expertly-polished frame made from aluminium, a thermostatic shower valve, a total of three massage body jets plus an overhead rain showerhead, a multi-functional riser and hand shower, a shelf for bathroom toiletries, and more.



As if these features weren't enough, the Opus iLock Hydro Shower Cabin with Carbon Black Glass comes in a good size – perfect for most bathrooms – of 1200 millimetres by 800 millimetres. Users have more room to move around in the shower and will not be restricted by space.



The shower enclosure also comes with a two-year warranty on parts from the manufacturer along with some freebies, such as a specially-adapted waste trap and a free standard fitting kit. Customers can also choose some optional additions for a minimal price, such as a water softener, a pressure equalising valve to balance the pressure for hot and cold water, and a shower guard to protect the unit from the buildup of limescale.



