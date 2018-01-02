Easy-to-Use Hub Controls All Smart Home Devices from One Location

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --Mixtile Hub is a smart home automation controller that can control all of a user's existing smart home devices. The voice-activated Hub connects to any smartphone so the user can control more than 200 smart home devices over a 100-meter radius in their property. Users can write their own plugins to pair Mixtile Hub with more smart devices or add more functions.



Mixtile Hub's built-in voice assistant is prompted when the user says the code-word. Depending on which smart home devices the user has installed in their property, Mixtile Hub can perform almost any function, from turning the lights on and off, to adjusting the heating, to monitoring the home security system. The Hub is compatible with most smart home devices on the market today, including ZigBee and Z-Wave devices, and will abolish the need to manage multiple remote controls and download different smart home device apps.



What makes Mixtile Hub different from its competitors is the level of security that it offers to user's data. Most other current smart home controllers require cloud support, but Mixtile Hub has its own built-in 8G data storage. User's data is therefore stored locally rather than on a network cloud, which means there is no risk of it being exposed to hackers who might use the information to target the users's property. Communication between Mixtile Hub and the user's smartphone is double-encrypted, so even if a hacker accessed the data from the user's phone, it would be unreadable and the user's home would not therefore be at risk.



"Mixtile Hub is incredibly easy to set up and use," said Martin Liu, the founder of Mixtile. "Even a person who has never used a smart home controller before will find Mixtile Hub straightforward to operate. In five minutes or less, all the smart home devices in a user's house will automatically connect. If Mixtile Hub detects a problem, its lights will flash to alert the user and Mixtile will specify exactly where the problem lies. It really is that easy."



In the event of a power-cut, a built-in 2500mah lithium battery backup battery keeps Mixtile Hub working for at least four hours.



To find out more about the Mixtile Hub, including how to purchase one, visit the Indiegogo page here: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/f3bab385.