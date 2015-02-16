Sunnyvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Smart Marketing Templates are innovative digital formats designed for retailers and brands to easily market their products via multiple channels. As shoppers browse, shop, or inquire, retailers and brands gain the knowledge and understanding of which products and services interest their clients. "Cashklick allows businesses to sell, market, and analyze data in a very simplistic manner without all the fuss," said Christian Duroux, co-founder and CEO.



Cashklick has created and launched marketing templates across several industries. Templates include web-, social-, and mobile-based digital circulars for grocers (Circularz), real estate listings and property management (Listingz), ecommerce and social commerce (Zstore), auto industry (Autoz), retailers and brands (Specialz), website content management (Pagz), and event management (Calendarz).



Cashklick offers competitive monthly subscription fees and different levels of service are available. Cashklick also designs websites or social media interface as well as offer hosting for clients.



About Cashklick

Founded in November 2009, the company has headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. with operations in Statesville, N.C. Visit https://www.cashklick.com or contact sales@cashklick.com for more information.