Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --Successful software creators, Shawn Pringle and Todd Gross are pleased to announce the launch of new video player application, Easy Web Video. Released on 18 December 2015, Easy Web Video is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way for start-ups and small businesses to publish and manage their web video content.



Whether creating training videos, marketing products or sharing videos on social media or Wordpress, Easy Web Video utilizes the most current video streaming technology and advanced toolset. Versatile and easy to use with point and click simplicity, users simply add the video, select the settings and publish their web videos. Videos can be played on all platforms and devices and hosting is included so there are no complex file transfers or expensive hosting charges.



Easy Web Video has many exclusive high quality features to assist business and marketing professionals, including:



- Web page templates with clickable image option for adding buy it now, PayPal buttons or other clickable images.



- Video trimming to cut out segments, overwrite video or save as new video.



- Video branding by adding company logos and watermarks.



- Easy video SEO adds video to Google Video Sitemap so video can be found in a Google search.



- Video QR Coding adds a QR code to enable smart phone viewers to watch videos on the go.



- Video control panel allows users to manage videos, track views and control which websites videos are permitted to play.



Bradley Benner, President and Co-Founder of Semantic Mastery commented "Easy Web Video is a versatile tool that we use for many parts of our business. From training videos to video email and even for overlaying our videos on top of popular web content, EWV continues to be a solid investment that has paid for itself many times over."



With affordable simple pricing of just $57 per month - considerably less than other video suppliers - users also benefit from free tutorial video libraries, regular product updates, back-up facilities and a friendly free support service. But during a special holiday promotion, Easy Web Video is available for only $17.



For further information on Easy Web Video or to sign up for a free 30 day trial, visit www.masterypr.com/easywebvideo



About Easy Web Video

Established in 2003, Easy Web Video was founded by Shawn Pringle and Todd Gross. Shawn Pringle is an internet marketer with 15 years experience creating and selling digital products online. Shawn's career specialties include product creation, global team management, automation and internet marketing.



Todd Gross began his career in broadcasting. Several years ago, Todd turned his focus online and became a pioneer in Video Marketing. Todd uses his extensive talents doing custom professional voice overs and stand up videos. He uses his working knowledge to create his own products and to advise others about new products as they come on the market, and, as a Video Marketing Expert, trains others.