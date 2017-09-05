EasyFlowers Ties Up with SAP CRM for Their New Mission of Zero Complaints

Chandigarh, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --Nowadays flowers are considered as the most classy and elegant gift in corporate companies. They are perfect gifts for your business partner's anniversary, to gift to your employees and also to gift on your client's birthday. There are many florists like easy flowers that have tie up with corporate companies and these tied up are very beneficial because florists give discounts and other services also. It all depends that what client want to gift to other clients. If client want to gift something different he can gift peacefully is fresh roses. This different idea is surely appreciated by the recipient. Different flowers shops in the city avail exciting discounts to the corporate companies because of the ties up. For this, company just need to set up a corporate account and after this, you can cater all the needs here with Easy Flowers. The skilled and talented florist provides you the best options according to your choices. Florists also provide corporate floral packages. These plans and services include plant decoration and monthly plant maintenance indoor and much more. Flowers are beautiful and their presence always makes them feel positive and energetic. This is the reason corporate companies have to gift flowers to their employees to make them feel special.



Of the company's new mission of zero complaints, Head of Customer Service Team, Mr. Manoj Sharma said, "Using SAP CRM has a huge advantage to us as we can better manage and solve customer queries faster. We have a 50 seater call center and we believe in training and empowering all the employees to take consistent and uniform decisions and we are working towards that approach where each employee works as an entrepreneur and takes every decision keeping only the customers in mind."



Head of corporate affairs management, Mrs. Anupama Said, "Flowers are best for gifting and decoration purpose. Their presence around filled everyone with happiness and positivity. Corporate companies go through many events and these events require special decoration for making others feel good in that particular location. The decoration of flowers is always a good choice. At events, if anyone wants to felicitate some important persons, then anyone can use flower bouquet to give them."



Following Services put our trademark in flower Industry.



Gift for Business Partners:



In the corporate world, some have many friends that also include business partners. It is important that the relations should be good with others in the corporate world. Flowers are the best gift if the person is thinking of attending your business partner's special days like birthday or anniversary. Easy flowers give the best options and best bouquet in good prices.



Adding further to this, Mr. Gaurav Arora, Head, Customer Operations said, "We are making sure of every step that we are using the best tools at our disposal to aim towards Mission Zero complaints. Even during special occasions and upcoming festivals like mew year, where the order volumes go up the roof, we make sure that every order is delivered as promised. Not only domestic orders, but we also get a lot of International orders and we deliver roses to India with free shipping and other countries like Canada, UK, UAE, and Singapore etc.



Services for Interior Plantscaping:



If someone wants to make the work place perfect, then interior landscaping is a must. If there will be greenery around the office, then this will make the place soothing, peaceful, and positive. Corporate ties up with easy flowers will help to provide services for interior plant-scaping on discounts. This helps to maintain the budget and also florist will always come on time for the maintenance of indoor plants.



Flowers for Clients Birthday:



Clients are very important for any company and clients will always get success if the impression over the clients will be good. First of all, company able to connect with more people if the office is well decorated and well maintained. This will give anyone a good message about the work and how to maintain everything with perfection. This will help to make more clients. Anyone can send flowers to his client's on their special days. This will make the relationship strong. Easy flowers always help their clients and always take care of their needs.



Mr. Balbeer said about to Enhance Employees Productivity - "Employees are very important for any companies to get success and it is the company's responsibility that employees should be happy. Once satisfied and also their working place is perfect, then this will help to increase the productivity and benefits of the company. Flowers are always known for positivity and happiness. If there is some greenery around the employee, it makes them feel motivated and they work hard with a happy mind."



For more details, please visit the company website: https://www.easyflowers.co.in/.



About EasyFlowers.co.in

Established in the year of 2000, EasyFlowers.co.in is one of the most exquisite leading online stores in the country, delivering flower arrangements, bouquets, and other personalized gift items. We administer an online gifting portal which caters to every kind of needs and requirements for gifting purpose.