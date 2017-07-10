EasySendy Pro Affiliate Program Launched

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2017 --EasySendy Pro - a hybrid email marketing platform announces Affiliate Program for its promoters to facilitate earning options. Within two Years of operation, EasySendy Pro is used by more than 4000+ business across the globe.



EasySendy Pro promises email delivery through multiple cloud SMTP relay servers. This enhances the email delivery speed, improves inbox placement, and catalyzes the overall ROI for a business. As a hybrid solution, EasySendy Pro offers ease in scaling up without increasing the overall marketing budget for a business. It is touted as a transparent SaaS Solution designed to suit all business types. Recently, EasySendy Pro had announced its third upgrade with new features, upgrades, enhanced interface along with bulk SMS Campaigns.



EasySendy Pro recently launched an affiliate program for its promoters, bloggers, affiliate marketers and online marketers. An affiliate program is beneficial to both the brand and the affiliate promoter. While the brand can get new leads, the promoter receives a commission for the referrals.



EasySendy Pro offers an attractive recurring commission of 15% to its promoters on all the purchases. The onboarding process of becoming a promoter on EasySendy Pro is user-friendly and simple.



The affiliate program from EasySendy Pro is transparent with its process. The promoter can monitor real-time the total commission they will receive with the reliable tracking system. The cookie duration is limited to 90 days.



When a referral lead makes a paid account with EasySendy Pro, the promoter (who referred for the signup) receives 15% on the initial sale. Not just that, the promoter benefits with recurring commission based on the number of payments the referral lead makes each month. The promoter receives the payment through PayPal once their billing reaches $100. For promoters located in India, wire transfer is available.



The affiliate dashboard is designed to give the promoter affiliates every detail about their referral signups, purchases made, and the subsequent payments that they owe.



EasySendy Pro offers all the marketing materials an affiliate marketer might need to make a convincing reference and drive in new leads for the hybrid email marketing platform. It welcomes agencies and consultants, bloggers and website publishers, and also the existing EasySendy Pro users to join the affiliate program.



Affiliate Promoter must note that they cannot use their individual links. EasySendy Pro team will provide a unique referral Affiliate Code to use. Other terms and conditions are laid down comprehensively in the Affiliate Terms and Conditions page available on EasySendy Pro website.



About EasySendy Pro

EasySendy Pro is an email marketing web application which is helping 1800+ business to deliver [NO SPAM] email campaigns through cloud SMTP relays with more inbox placement and high email open rate.



