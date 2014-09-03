Eat, Drink, Play: Pianist for Dionne Warwick Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Todd Hunter is releasing a new album for the first time in over a decade. His new project, Eat, Drink, Play will be packed with Todd's original compositions for jazz trio. His projected release date is late fall 2014...but in order to make this happen, Todd needs your help.



If you contribute to the cause, you will receive perks that range from signed albums to private concerts. Through your support, one of LA's best Jazz pianists will be able to take a huge leap in his career. It's a win/win for all!



But don't take our word for it, listen to Guy Eckstine, Owner/President of Iconique Music Group...



"Once in a blue moon I will champion an artist who truly merits your attention. My good friend and excellent jazz pianist and composer, Todd Hunter, is currently crowd sourcing his next project and I know it will be a high class affair. Todd has performed with the "who's who" of the best of the best including his day job touring internationally with Dionne Warwick. He's had the pleasure of accompanying Dionne, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston. He's also shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Jeffrey Osborne, Gladys Knight, Ivan Lins, Gloria Estefan and Smokey Robinson. In the jazz world, Hunter has performed with some of the greatest icons of our time including: Nancy Wilson, Billy Higgins, and Kenny Burrell. Support quality independent music -- you'll feel better for it!" ~Guy Eckstine~



For more information about the campaign, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/todd-hunter-s-cd-project-eat-drink-play



For information on tour dates, booking info or to listen to Todd's music. Go to http://www.toddsounds.com



About Todd Hunter (pianist, composer, producer, arranger)

From San Diego to Greenwich Village to around the world, Todd Hunter has delighted audiences and won the regard of his fellow musicians. He grew up in a musical household with his first and strongest influence - his father, Bill, whose jazz piano skills propelled him through dental school and who continued performing throughout his adult life. Midway through San Diego State University, Hunter took off for New York and immersed himself in that city's jazz scene. There, he continued to educate his ears and hone his technique in the company of Ahmad Jamal, Joe Henderson, Tommy Flanagan and Mel Lewis among others. Eventually he settled in Southern California where his musical adventures exposed him to R&B, Salsa, Samba and more. Even his spiritual journey incorporated the music he loves; for 15 years he was the resident keyboardist at O.C. Smith's City of Angels church. He's recorded two CDs - "Dig It" and "Have a Nice Trip" - are available at http://www.toddsounds.com



Hunter tours internationally with the legendary singer Dionne Warwick; he accompanied her, Natalie Cole and the late Whitney Houston on their Soul Divas tour. He's also been a featured performer with the Brian Setzer Orchestra and has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Jeffrey Osborne, Gladys Knight, Gloria Estefan and Smokey Robinson. But his passion for jazz endures through opportunities to play alongside Nancy Wilson, Billy Higgins, Kenny Burrell, Buddy Collette, Les McCann, Diane Reeves, Ndugu Chancler and Ronny Laws. The Todd Hunter Trio performs throughout the Southland, including frequent home jam sessions in which his son William sits in on trumpet, continuing the family musical tradition into a third generation.