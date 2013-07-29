Eat Now Customers Can Now Use Digital Currency at Thousands of Restaurants in Australia

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2013 --Representatives from Australia's popular Eat Now online food ordering site are excited about their recent partnership with PayPal. The partnership will allow Eat Now customers to use a newly-integrated app from PayPal on their smartphones to order and pay for their food in advance from more than 3,000 businesses across the country.



The idea behind the partnership was to give consumers more options when it comes to choosing how they pay for things both online and offline. Instead of using traditional credit or debit cards to pay order and pay for food online, Eat Now customers can also use their PayPal cash balance to fund the purchase, if they choose.



Eat Now considers the partnership as a step in the future direction of a cashless society where people pay for most – if not all – of their purchases digitally, whether it be from a smartphone, tablet or some other personal data device. Eat Now has seen a significant increase in people ordering food from their mobile devices and considers this another great avenue to provide for their customers to help streamline the process.



About Eat Now

Eat Now provides a quick and easy platform for ordering food online from Australian restaurants and takeaways. There are more than 2,000 establishments in the Eat Now network and users can browse all of their menus right from their website without ever having to leave their home. Users can also order their meals through the Eat Now website and use their e-commerce storefront to pay for them as well. The Eat Now service is completely free of charge and can be accessed from computer, mobile phone, laptop or tablet device.



About PayPal

PayPal allows people to send and receive money without sharing financial information. With 5 million active accounts in Australia, consumers have the flexibility to pay online or with any connected mobile device using their account balances, bank accounts or credit cards. Consumers can purchase goods with PayPal in 190 markets and 24 currencies around the world, PayPal enables global ecommerce. With over 90,000 merchant partners in Australia, PayPal is an option for Australian businesses to transact online, from sole proprietors to established large merchants. PayPal is an eBay Inc company.