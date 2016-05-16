Eat Right Lose Weight - Food over Medicine

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Dr. Pam Popper is an internationally known expert on diet, health and nutrition. She's appeared in numerous documentaries including the critically acclaimed Forks Over Knives; has a weekly spot on the award-winning PBS show Jazzy Vegetarian; and is a New York Times bestselling author. Her most recent book is Food Over Medicine.



Dr. Pam Popper is a naturopath, an internationally recognized expert on nutrition and health, and the Executive Director of The Wellness Forum. The company offers educational programs designed to assist individuals in changing their health outcomes through improved diet and lifestyle habits; to assist employers in reducing the costs of health insurance and medical care for employees; and to educate health care professionals about how to use diet and lifestyle for preventing, reversing, and stopping the progression of degenerative disease.



Presenting: Dr. Pam Popper

Thursday, May 26th at 6:30pm

Birmingham Groves High School Main Auditorium

20500 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025.



For more information http://www.pbnsg.org - Ticket prices $20



About The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group

The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) empowers all who want to optimize their health by following a plant-based diet, championed by its founder, Paul Chatlin and supported by experts such as Dr. Joel Kahn, M.D., Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., M.D., PBNSG offers resources to empower individuals and families to consider taking charge of their health, and seek ways to help accelerate the adoption of WFPB in communities, cities, counties, states, the US, and the world.