Eating Healthy During the Holidays

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2021 --It can seem challenging to eat healthy, especially during the holidays. But experts with Intermountain Healthcare say it doesn't have to be.



"With family gatherings, or even the kindness of neighbors, we're often inundated with sweets and comfort foods that are high in calories and low in nutrition," said Sara Browning, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital. "But there are some things you can do to enjoy the holidays and holiday parties while maintaining a healthy eating pattern."



Browning offers these tips:



- Avoid arriving hungry (don't save up your calories all day).

- Be picky about what you eat, and choose your favorite food items.

- Limit buffet trips to one by checking out the food options and having a plan before dishing up.

- Focus on the company and the conversation rather than the food. An easy way to do this is to move the conversation away from the food area.

- Hydrate well, especially before filling your plate.

- If fruits and vegetables are offered, fill half your plate with fruits and veggies.



"There are a lot of foods that we only get around the holidays," adds Browning. "It is a good time to try those, but we also want to maintain our health."



"It is okay to have treats," said Browning. "Have a few treats, we just want to have them in moderation."



Browning says being mindful is also important, acknowledging when you are truly hungry. "One of the challenges is going through buffet lines. We want to take a lot." She says instead to try and take a few things or smaller portions. "Keep your plate to a moderate size."



For more tips on living the healthiest life possible, go to www.IntermountainLiveWell.com.



