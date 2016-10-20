EazyLyfe Announces Grand Opening Sale with Reduced Price for First Buyers

Bay City, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --EazyLyfe's recent implementation of their custom product for hikers and outdoorsmen has now been available for sale on Amazon and has been discounted to give first-time buyers a chance to experience their product. The sale will be starting on October 24, 2016, and ending on October 27, 2016.



The outdoorsman brand EazyLyfe prides themselves on product quality and sustainability, being avid outdoors lovers themselves they are constantly searching new ways to innovate the outdoor experience.



One was being the dependability of electronics in an outdoor environment, with the forward push of technology in everyday life it is no shock that needs have shifted over the past decade, they are no longer a luxury, they are expected.



With a majority of products being used today being charged via USB, consumers are left either connected to an outlet or are dependent on their devices battery life to sustain their time needed. While a limited battery supply in the city shouldn't present a problem, a loss of life in a mobile phone or communication device outdoors isn't ideal.



Being why EazyLyfe decided to release their custom solar charger, being a new spin on most portable chargers. They have incorporated a front facing solar panel for additional power, a multi-function LED flashlight, Dual USB ports for multiple product use, and encased it in a rugged exterior to ensure durability.



With their product providing a multi-use function and alternate source of power they are claiming this will be a great tool to have for its value.



For more information about how to claim 90% off between October 24th - 27th, 2016 visit http://eazylyfe.com/your-eazylyfe-solar-charger-coupon



