Eazyprint Explains the Many Benefits of Using PVC Banners

Hampshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --There may be different styles and materials used for banner printing, but PVC banners, as confirmed by EazyPrint, are some of the most popular types of banners around – for a variety of positive reasons.



EazyPrint has long been a provider of different types of printed material for customers, and this includes printing services for pop up banners, personalised banners, pull up banners, and PVC banners. The company also offers leaflet printing and brochure printing services, among others.



But among the products being offered by EazyPrint, its range of PVC banners is arguably one of the most popular. There are many benefits of using PVC banners for different types of events and occasions, and one of these benefits is the material's flexibility and solidity. PVC, as a banner material, is highly-flexible yet extremely solid and stable at the same time. PVC has a long lifespan, longer than other materials such as textile or paper, and it can come with an even glossier, higher-quality finish as well.



Another advantage of PVC is the fact that it is weatherproof. PVC banners can withstand extreme weather conditions, from wind and hail to snow and intense heat. This is one reason why they're ideal for use in the outdoors and are often seen at various outdoor events and shows. PVC banners are also ideal for placement along busy roadsides and motorways, also because they can come in a wide range of sizes, from as small as 2ft by 4ft to as large as 8ft by 20ft, as seen in EazyPrint's offerings.



EazyPrint has more to say about the benefits of PVC banners: "…these PVC banners are printed one-sided in full colour with UV inks on heavy duty fire rated PVC material. Supplied hemmed and complete with eyelets, they are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use."



The PVC banners on offer at EazyPrint are also printed on 500gsm material and come with a 'no fade' guarantee on print. In addition, they can be delivered for free by EazyPrint in as little as 48 hours.



Ruth L., a customer who ordered one of EazyPrint's PVC banners, is more-than-satisfied: "Really pleased with the service and the quality of the product. Uploaded the art work and the banner was with me in 48 hours, ready for our event at the weekend. Can't fault it. Will happily use this service again." Chris G., another satisfied customer, says: "Since finding EazyPrint, we have not ordered from anyone else. Competitively priced and yet they still provide a high quality, reliable service."



About EazyPrint

EazyPrint is an established provider of printing services offering flyer printing, banner printing, display stand printing, brochure printing, and more.