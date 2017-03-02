Eazyprint Offers 18% Discount on High Quality A5 Flyer and Leaflet Orders

Hampshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --A printing firm such as EazyPrint is already known for providing an affordable and cost-effective printing service with premium printed materials. But today, customers can take advantage of an additional 18% off on A5 flyers and leaflets.



EazyPrint is one printing company which has been serving UK customers for many years. It has already amassed a good number of repeat customers and continues to attract orders from new customers even as we speak.



Perhaps one reason for EazyPrint's success comes from the fact that it offers a cost-effective, budget-friendly service, one which gives customers utmost value for their money. And this is evidenced today by an excellent offer available only at EazyPrint: an additional 18% off on any A5 flyer and leaflet order.



For customers looking for the perfect A5 flyers and leaflets for their needs, EazyPrint has just the solution. The company's selection of A5 flyers and leaflets are printed using the brightest, clearest colours, along with high quality paper to boot. As EazyPrint reiterates, "Our A5 size printed flyers and leaflets are printed in full colour, either single or double sided on a choice of paper stocks. High quality printing on a choice of our economy 130gsm art, budget 170gsm art or premium 300gsm art."



With the 18% discount offered by EazyPrint, customers who order 100 pieces of the economy (130gsm) art, single-sided flyers and leaflets will only have to pay £18 – a drop in price from the original £22. But apart from the discount, customers can also avail of EazyPrint's free delivery service – a welcome bonus indeed.



Aside from the discount and the free delivery, EazyPrint also offers one of the fastest despatch times around. In as little as three working days from ordering, customers can already receive the precise product they ordered. EazyPrint also offers any-quantity printing – from as little as 100 to 20,000 pieces, depending on the customers' purpose for their leaflets and flyers.



Customers who have taken advantage of EazyPrint's services have only positive things to say. Ayala K., a customer who ordered EazyPrint's A5 flyers and leaflets, enthusiastically says, "Unbeatable. Very good quality, efficient service, great value for money. This is the third job I've sent EazyPrint and I've been extremely satisfied each time."



Yet another customer says it all in just a few words. Steve M. happily states, "Excellent quality as always. The print quality of my A5 flyers is superb. Very happy indeed."



About EazyPrint

EazyPrint is an established printing service provider specialising in banner printing, brochure printing, flyer printing, display stand printing, and more.