Ebenefit Private Marketplace Offers Employers of All Sizes a Solution to Employee Benefits

North Haven, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2014 --ebenefit Marketplace a national provider of Private Benefit Marketplaces has a solution to employers of all sizes ranging in size from 2+. The online platform which offers full administration capability for smaller employer as well as the flexibility to ease the burden on HR professionals in larger organizations.



Employers struggling for a solution to gain control over the mandates handed down by the Federal Government now have an easy, cost effective method of providing benefits to their employees and remaining in compliance.



The Marketplace, which opened in September of 2013 gives employers the ability to offer core insurance products like medical, dental and vision as well as an expanded exclusive product offering of disability, life insurance, hospital indemnity, accident, pet insurance, identity theft and more, at competitive rates.



In addition to the ease of providing benefits on one platform the system allows employers to take advantage of Defined Contribution and fix their costs on a monthly basis. The employer gives the employee a fixed dollar amount allowing the employee to choose the benefits that best fit their budget and lifestyle. This method puts employees in more control creating consumerism and price transparency.



The advantages of using ebenefit Marketplace include:

- Complete Enrollment & Benefits Administration

- Proprietary Defined Contribution Technology

- Full Suite of ACA Compliance Tools

- Intelligent Recommendation Technology

- Premium National Ancillary Carrier Partnerships

- Full Reporting Tools, Alerts & Dashboards

- Highly Personalized & Friendly Call Center



“Organizations are struggling to continue offering benefits to their employees. The ability to retain and attract top talent goes hand in hand with a comprehensive benefits package,” says Frank Mengert, Partner and Director of Exchange Technology with ebenefit. “Our Private Benefits Marketplace provides the people and tools to help guide employees throughout the year for not only Open Enrollment but New Hire and Life Event changes as well as a personalized company intranet.”



About ebenefit Marketplace

Based in Connecticut, ebenefit offers software and services that streamline benefits, HR and payroll administration for employers nationwide. ebenefit’s state-of-the-art cloud-based technology and outsourcing solutions significantly reduce administrative costs and time-consuming paperwork, making life easier for administrators and their employees. To learn more about ebenefit Marketplace please visit www.ebenefitmarketplace.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Canning

855.400.0792