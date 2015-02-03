Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --Ebenezer Wellness, one of the premier holistic health organizations in Dallas, Texas, today announced the launch of its new program, PURIFI. PURIFI is a complete 21 day cleansing program incorporating diet, whole food supplements, functional testing, coaching and extensive support. The program was designed by Dr. Elizabeth Naylor, CEO and Founder of Ebenezer Wellness.



"While there are many cleanse or detox programs on the market, I have found in my work with clients since 2006 that most people have longer term goals than just a quick cleanse. Our program addresses that desire by incorporating holistic nutrition education, skills training in finding or preparing real, whole foods and coaching throughout the program so that the 21 days are a successful experience. As clients finish the program they leave with a customized plan based on the functional testing but more importantly, they leave with an increased awareness of the impact food has on their mental, emotional and physical vitality and they now have the practical skills and knowledge to make great choices for themselves. We launched in January because we know this is when most people are setting health goals, so what better way to meet your goals than with this proven program, customized to fit you."



PURIFI is not a fad, nor a diet. The PURIFI Program is an excellent modern day answer to what used to be a fasting program. Due to our hectic lifestyles and nutritional deficiencies, a true fast can often produce negative health results. It is very difficult to truly fast in a healthy way, but the PURIFI Program naturally provides all the nutrition we need while addressing healthy foods, non-foods, food intolerance and food cravings. It also supports healthy detox by supporting the organs of detox with the nutrients they need. The PURIFI program is available for individuals, organizations and groups.



About Ebenezer Wellness

Ebenezer Wellness, Inc. was formed in 2006 as a provider of holistic health services, focusing on nutrition. We start with the premise that we are Spirit, Soul (mind, emotion & will) and Body. We believe that toxic overload and nutritional deficiencies can interfere with the human body at each of these levels and that conversely, any of these areas can interfere with your body's ability to do its natural job of repair and regeneration. These areas are intimately interwoven and they make up the complexity of what it means to be human.



To learn more visit http://www.ebenezerwellness.com