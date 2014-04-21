Ebook Reading Through FlipBook Creator Offers Visual Effects That Readers Want

Guang Dong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2014 --Mobile reading has become a new way of life for readers. It's actually fashionable to be a mobile reader and to use the catalog of devices to read in comfort and convenience, anytime and anywhere. Statistics show that increasing numbers of readers are migrating from print books to eBooks. FlipBook Creator Software is making the eBook reading experience even more delightful, engaging and interactive. (Refer to Gorgeous Flash Page Flip Magazine created by FlipBook Creator Professional)



Flipbook software has been developed to meet the needs of eBook readers. The fact that the eBook form of reading is greener and cheaper has set up a perfect environment for eBooks to thrive in the marketplace. But it also has created the opportunity for new innovations that recapture the print book experience.



Readers can easily convert eBooks using the Flipbook Software. After such a conversion, readers can enjoy a three dimensional reading experience; rather than reading a flat PDF document. Books thus converted have realistic page turn effects and other attributes that simulate print book reading. Features such as the many templates, backgrounds and scenes that readers can easily integrate into eBooks has taken the eBook reading experience to a whole new level.



Readers can share their flipbooks via popular social networks such as Facebook Twitter and others.



Building a digital library is easy with this software. One option is to use the animated assistant to make the FlipBook speak; bringing a storytelling feature to the reading experience.



With this software, readers can integrate with Google Analytics and Search Engine Optimization. They can also preserve hyperlinks, tables of contents and bookmarks.



Using Flipbook software, eBook readers can publish flip eBooks in multiple output types; such as html, zip, exe, and app formats. They can also burn flip book to a CD as well as export a mobile version for reading on the iPad, iPhone, and Android devices.



FlipBookMaker Digital comes with a vast array of characteristics that expand the boundaries and extend the possibilities of what reading can be.



More information can be found at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.