EBV May Cause Lupus Arthritis; CBCD Reviews Medical Data

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --"Infected with the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - John Evans, CBCD



Studies have found a strong link between the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) and certain types of arthritis, specifically, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Some people believe that rheumatoid arthritis causes more suffering than SLE. However, SLE is an autoimmune condition that harms the heart, joints, skin, lungs, blood vessels, liver, kidneys, and nervous system. The course of the disease is unpredictable, with periods of illness (called flares), alternating with remissions. Moreover, "systemic lupus erythematosus is important because it is a potentially fatal disease that is easily confused with many other disorders." (2)



"The prevalence of lupus ranges from approximately 40 cases per 100,000 persons among Northern Europeans to more than 200 per 100,000 persons among blacks. In the United States, the number of patients with lupus exceeds 250,000." (2) Also, "a patient in whom lupus is diagnosed at 20 years of age still has a 1 in 6 chance of dying by 35 years of age, most often from lupus or infection." (2)



Dr. Vickers and colleagues believe that the link between EBV and lupus arthritis may be as strong as the link between EBV and MS (Multiple Sclerosis). "The association between prior infection with EBV and MS has been established beyond reasonable doubt, with the rate of seropositivity to EBV in MS approaching 100% … (and)… Overall the evidence for prior exposure to EBV … favour an association." (1) Dr. Vickers works at the Division of Applied Medicine, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the (EBV and other viruses) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Click to learn more about Novirin and EBV and Gene-Eden-VIR and EBV.



References:



(1) Hanlon P, Avenell A, Aucott L, Vickers MA. Systematic review and meta-analysis of the sero-epidemiological association between Epstein-Barr virus and systemic lupus erythematosus. Arthritis Res Ther. 2014 Jan 6;16(1):R3.



(2) Anisur Rahman, Ph.D., and David A. Isenberg, M.D. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - Mechanisms of Disease. N Engl J Med 2008; 358:929-939



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://dx.doi.org/10.4236/pp.2013.46A001



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.