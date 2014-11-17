EBV May Effectively Be Fought with Vitamin C Injections; CBCD Reviews Medical Studies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



A study showed that high doses of vitamin C delivered to a patient through an IV reduced the levels of Epstein Barr Virus DNA detected in the blood. Dr. Mikirova and colleagues wrote that “Our clinic has been long interested in the use of vitamin C (ascorbic acid, ascorbate) to combat viral infections. Ascorbic acid is an essential nutrient that functions as a key water soluble antioxidant and is involved in synthesis of collagen, carnitine, and neurotransmitters. It affects wound healing, energy metabolism, nervous system function, and immune cell health. Oral supplementation with vitamin C typically gives rise to plasma ascorbate concentrations less than 0.2 mM, while high dose intravenous infusion of the vitamin can raise plasma concentrations higher than 14 mM.” Dr. Mikirova and colleagues are from the Bio-Communication Research Institute in Wichita, USA. In simple terms, Dr. Mikirova’s study showed that a high concentration of vitamin C, that can only achieved through injections, boosts the immune system against the EBV virus. Unlike vitamin C that requires injections, the natural oral supplements Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which can be taken by mouth, were shown to reduce symptoms of Epstein Barr Virus infections in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR contain five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Mikirova wrote that “the motivation for using intravenous infusions of vitamin C (IVC) to treat viral illnesses comes, in part, from observations that virally infected patients exhibit vitamin C deficiency. This in turn suggests that clinical management of viral infections may benefit from supplementation. Improved recovery of subjects with viral infection upon supplementation with pharmacologic doses of vitamin C has been observed clinically.” (1)



“We agree that vitamins are essential to good health, and for a strong immune system. However, we also believe most people with an EBV infection will prefer not to have injections of vitamin C. We therefore recommend that infected individuals take the oral supplements Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



What other treatments are available against the EBV?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (2)



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



(1) Mikirova N, Hunninghake R. Effect of high dose vitamin C on Epstein-Barr viral infection. Med Sci Monit. 2014 May 3;20:725-32.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8