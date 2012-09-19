eCarInsurance.net Invites Michigan Drivers to Compare Cheap Car Insurance Quotes Rates

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2012 --The results of a recently released insurance industry study show that Michigan drivers pay the highest average car insurance rates in the country, as a percentage of income. To help alleviate that problem eCar Insurance invites drivers in the Wolverine State to utilize their free insurance quote tool located at eCarInsurance.net.



According to Michigan Capital Confidential drivers in that state spend nearly 8% of their total income on their annual car insurance premiums; Louisiana is second at 5.5%. In terms of median price Washington DC is the most expensive at $2,570 per year.



If nothing else the results of the study clearly show that Americans are paying more for car insurance today than ever before. A combination of higher automobile repair costs, higher medical bills, and a stagnant economy only serves to make things worse. If Americans ever needed some relief by way of cheaper auto insurance policies it is right now.



eCarInsurance is doing its part by offering the "cheapest car insurance quotes" around, according to their website. Consumers can fill out a simple online form by visiting the site or calling a toll-free number prominently displayed in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage. In just a matter of minutes information is collected and sent to some of the most well-known car insurance companies in the business.



Those companies will use that information to furnish a quote for the individual driver. Since they'll actually be fighting for an individual’s business, these individuals will certainly get some excellent numbers to look at. eCarInsurance suggests each driver take the time to compare quotes side-by-side in order to ensure they're making an informed decision.



While at the site people should take the time to look through their various categories of helpful articles. The selection of information includes things like:



- how to find the best car insurance

- what constitutes good coverage

- what your state DMV needs to know about you insurance



There is so much information provided it is possible all questions could be answered simply by finding and reading the appropriate articles. It's all there when you visit eCarInsurance.net.



About eCarInsurance

eCarInsurance exists solely for the purpose of helping drivers quickly and efficiently get the auto insurance quotes they're after. The site collects information from each driver which is then automatically submitted to car insurance companies selling policies in the area where the individual consumer lives.