New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Echo Automotive, Inc. (OTCQB: ECAU ) a developer of technologies enabling the cost effective conversion of existing fleet vehicles into fuel efficient hybrids announced that respected entrepreneur, developer, investor and business leader, Mr. Dale Jensen joined its growing Advisory Board. "I am a lifelong believer in the electrification of transportation," commented Dale Jensen. "I had a keen interest in Echo Automotive's technology and so it was easy for me to accept an advisory role as soon as it was proposed.



Echo Automotive also announced the appointment of Ann-Marie Anderson, Esq. to the role of Echo in-house General Counsel.



Echo Automotive, Inc. develops technologies and products designed for cost effective conversion of existing vehicles into highly fuel-efficient hybrids and plug-in hybrids.



Swingplane Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI) updated information pertaining to the Algarrobo property.



- A number of well mineralized veins up to 3.5 m thick and exhibiting continuity along strike for at least 1.3 km have been defined within a well mineralized area at least 8 km long, oriented northeast-southwest, by 2.5 km wide.



- Documented copper grades reported for the vein systems vary from background values between 0.3 and 2%, through "low grade" values between 2 and 5%, to "direct shipping ore" averaging 9%, with high grade copper values in excess of 24% (returning analytical values to 46.58%).



Swingplane Ventures is a mining company.



